Why your website should have meta tags?

Your website visitors are visual beings (with the exception of robots). When they see the awesome content, product, video, or all of the other cool things they discover on there, they will share it. Now how great would it be if that wasn’t just a plain link in the message, post, comment or tweet but a quick preview of your awesome stuff?

Meta tags enable search engines, social networks and messenging services get the required information from your website and display it in a visual way instead of just a plain old link. This will not only make your website better, but can also result in higher engagement, since the users have more context on what to expect when visiting the link.

Sharing links is so 2005. Share experiences instead.